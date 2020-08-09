A man in his early 20s is dead after he was found with multiple stab wounds on a residential street in Toronto's west end early on Sunday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to Baden Street and Lakeview Avenue, north of Dundas Street West and Ossington Avenue, at 3:31 a.m. Sunday after a witness called 911 to report a disturbance.

Det. Trevor Grieve said they arrived to find a man suffering from a single stab wound.

Firefighters and paramedics performed CPR on him at the scene.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.

Grieve said they have not yet notified the victim's next of kin but said he is from Toronto.

They are canvassing local homes and businesses for surveillance camera footage and Grieve said anyone who was near Lakeview Avenue and Baden Street between 3:15 and 3:30 a.m. should contact them.