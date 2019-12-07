Man in his 30s seriously injured after being stabbed in East York
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, December 7, 2019 4:34PM EST
A man is in hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in the East York on Saturday.
It happened on Sammon Avenue, in the area of Donlands and Mortimer avenues, at around 12 p.m.
Toronto police said there was a dispute between two individuals prior to the stabbing.
Paramedics say a man in his 30s was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
No suspect information has been released.