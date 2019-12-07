

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man is in hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in the East York on Saturday.

It happened on Sammon Avenue, in the area of Donlands and Mortimer avenues, at around 12 p.m.

Toronto police said there was a dispute between two individuals prior to the stabbing.

Paramedics say a man in his 30s was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No suspect information has been released.