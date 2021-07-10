Man in his 40s taken to hospital after stabbing in North York
Police are investigating a stabbing in the area of Jane and Grandravine in North York that left a man injured.
Published Saturday, July 10, 2021 10:32PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 10, 2021 10:32PM EDT
A man was seriously wounded after being stabbed in North York Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive, south of Finch Avenue West, just before 10 p.m. for reports of a person stabbed in the abdomen.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police said they are looking for a white male suspect wearing a mask and a black hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100.