A man was being robbed when he was fatally shot in Scarborough on Friday morning, a Toronto police source says.

Just before 4:30 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots heard in the area of Kennedy and Ellesmere roads.

"So officers went to that area. When they got there, they saw, in a parking lot, a man slumped over. They didn't know what was wrong with him. So they approached him, they checked him and he had a very serious injury," Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 on Friday morning.

Toronto paramedics said the man was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The man, who is in his 50s, subsequently succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Hopkinson said the man's injuries were determined to be from gunshots.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

A police source told CP24 that the victim was reportedly being robbed when he was shot.

The shooting happened in a plaza in the northwest corner of Ellesmere and Kennedy Roads and the victim stumbled across the street to an Esso gas station where he collapsed, the source said.

It is unclear if the shooting was targeted.

No suspect information has been released.

"We have our forensic identification units at the scene and taking apart the scene, looking for evidence. We have our officers patrolling the area looking for dash cam or video camera evidence," Hopkinson said.

Kennedy Road is closed from Ellesmere Road to Jolly Way.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

- With a report from CP24 Reporter Beatrice Vaisman.