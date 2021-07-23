Man in his 60s dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Scarborough.
Published Friday, July 23, 2021 9:55PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 23, 2021 10:08PM EDT
A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Friday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Kingston Road after 9 p.m.
Police say a driver hit a pedestrian. The victim, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.