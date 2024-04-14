A man in his 60s is dead after his vehicle left the road and struck a large granite boulder east of Toronto on Saturday.

Just after 2 p.m., emergency crews were called to Regional Road 20 in Clarington for a single-vehicle crash. Police said in a release issued the next day that the driver had been travelling west when he struck the boulder on the north side of the road.

The driver, a 61-year-old man from Oakwood, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.

The collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-579-1520 (toll-free 1-888-579-1520) ext. 5262.