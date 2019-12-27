

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man in his 60s is in serious condition in hospital after an apparent hit-and-run in Toronto’s Corktown neighbourhood on Friday morning.

Toronto ParamedicServices says they were called to Adelaide and Power streets just before 9 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Police say they arrived to find a man struck and the driver and vehicle involved did not remain.

The eastbound lanes of Adelaide Street were closed at Parliament Street for a time to deal with the incident.

Paramedics said the man was taken to a trauma centre and is in serious but non-life-threatening condition.