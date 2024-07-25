Man in his 60s taken to hospital after stabbing in North York
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in the downtown area on Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Thursday, July 25, 2024 5:09PM EDT
A man in his 60s has been hospitalized following a stabbing in North York Thursday afternoon.
Toronto police say they received a call for a stabbing in the area of Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate, south of Finch Avenue West, shortly before 4:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they are looking for a male suspect in his 20s, five-foot-nine with long curly hair and was wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3100.