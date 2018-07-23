Man in hospital after shooting in city’s west end
Police investigate after a man arrived at hospital with gunshot wounds from a shooting in the Rustic area Monday July 23, 2019. (Dave Ritchie /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 7:18PM EDT
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after shots were fired in the city’s Rustic neighbourhood, in the area of Jane Street and Maple Leaf Drive.
Shots were heard in the area of Rustic Road and Maidstone Avenue on Monday afternoon.
Toronto police later confirmed that shell casings were found at the scene.
A male victim arrived at a hospital in the city’s west end a short time later, police said.
Police are investigating the shooting.