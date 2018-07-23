

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man is in hospital with serious injuries after shots were fired in the city’s Rustic neighbourhood, in the area of Jane Street and Maple Leaf Drive.

Shots were heard in the area of Rustic Road and Maidstone Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Toronto police later confirmed that shell casings were found at the scene.

A male victim arrived at a hospital in the city’s west end a short time later, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting.