A man was rushed to Toronto hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries following an early morning stabbing in the city’s east end.

The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday in The Beach neighbourhood, near Woodbine and Norway avenues, which is south of Kingston Road.

According to Toronto police, a man and a woman stabbed a man.

The victim was taken to a local trauma centre where he remains in stable condition, they told CP24.

The three people involved are reportedly “known to each other.”

This investigation is ongoing and police are actively searching for the suspects.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.