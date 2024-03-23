A man has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Saturday evening.

Peel police say they responded to the area of Dundas Street East and Jarrow Avenue, east of Dixie Road, at 6:30 p.m. for a collision involving a vehicle and a bystander.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries, police say. There is no immediate word on his condition.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The intersection is closed in all directions for collision investigation.