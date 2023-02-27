A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot by police in North York.

Police were initially called to a park near Black Creek Drive and Todd Baylis Boulevard just before 8 a.m. for a report of a person armed with a knife.

The authorities say that after the initial call they also received further reports suggesting that the individual was threatening people in the park and may have cut himself.

Police say that one of the responding officers ultimately discharged their firearm, resulting in the man with the knife sustaining at least one gunshot wound.

The man was then rushed to hospital via emergency run, police say.

Paramedics say that he sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate and will be conducting a full investigation.

Black Creek Drive, meanwhile, is closed in both directions from Lawrence to Eglinton avenues.

Aerial footage from CP24 shows one police cruiser surrounded by police tape in the middle of an intersection. Scattered debris can been seen next to the vehicle.

Police say that no other injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

A command post has been set up and there is expected to be a significant police presence in the area for an extended period of time.

“We are asking anyone that was within the park or the vicinity to make themselves available to investigators,” Insp. Suzanne Redman told reporters during a brief press conference on Monday morning.