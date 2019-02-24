

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 28-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting in Brampton late Saturday night.

Police say that they were called to the area of Torbram Road and Steeles Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Once officers arrived on scene, they located the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wounds.

It is not immediately clear precisely where the shooting took place but reports from the scene suggest that the victim made his way from a vehicle to a Tim Hortons to seek assistance.

He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he remains.

“We are appealing to any witnesses to contact investigators from the 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau or to provide any information they have through Crime Stoppers,” Const. Akhil Mooken told CP24 at the scene.

No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this time.