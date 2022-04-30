A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Brampton early Saturday morning, Peel paramedics say.

Peel police responded to a shooting in the area of Kennedy Road North and Sandalwood Parkway shortly before 1:30 a.m.

A man was rushed to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

The suspect fled the area and no further details or suspect description has been released.

Police believe the victim was targeted.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.