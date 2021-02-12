A man is in hospital in critical condition after a shooting at a plaza in Etobicoke Friday evening.

Toronto police Insp. Kelly Skinner said officers were near the Martinway Plaza, in the area of The Westway and Martin Grove Road, when they heard gunshots.

"They rushed to the area, and they found an adult male who had been shot in the head," she said.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Skinner said they are looking for two male suspects.

The shooter is described as a Black male, between 20 and 25 years old, and was wearing a black puffy winter jacket, possibly a Moose Knuckle jacket. Skinner said he also had a black sweater underneath with the hood up and was wearing a white surgical mask.

The suspects fled the scene in a white vehicle, which Skinner described as either a hatchback or a sedan. They were last seen travelling southbound on Callowhill Drive.

Skinner said there is no information at this time to indicate that the victim was targeted.

She said officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.

"It's after the dinner hour. There are a lot of people who are out. We see a lot of lights in the vehicles and the apartments," Skinner said.

"We're just asking everybody; we need the community's help to solve this crime. Can you please check your cameras? Please check your dashcams if you were driving around the parking lot of this plaza to see if you have any information for us. We greatly appreciate it."

This is the third shooting in the city on Friday.

A 14-year-old girl was critically injured after being shot near Jane Street and Finch Avenue around 3 a.m. More than an hour later, a shooting near Finch and Islington avenues left a man in his 20s with life-threatening injuries.