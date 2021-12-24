Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in North York: paramedics
A Toronto paramedic's uniform is shown.
Published Friday, December 24, 2021 10:13PM EST
A man has critical injuries following a shooting in North York on Friday evening, Toronto paramedics say.
A man in his 20s was found with gunshot wounds in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Varma Drive, according to paramedics.
He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics say..
Toronto police say they are investigating.
No further information has been released.