Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in downtown Toronto
Published Friday, March 25, 2022 8:37PM EDT
A man has been critically injured in a stabbing in the city’s downtown neighbourhood of Grange Park, Toronto police say.
It happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the area of Beverley Street and Dundas Street West, east of Spadina Avenue.
Police said officers located a man, believed to be in his 40s, with a stab wound.
He has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
No suspect information was immediately available.