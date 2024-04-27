A man is in life-threatening condition after a single-vehicle collision early Saturday morning in Scarborough.

Police say they responded to a crash call at around 6:55 a.m. in the Tapscott Road and McNicoll Avenue area.

A 2024 Hyundai Tucson was reportedly travelling south at a high rate of speed when, for unknown reasons, it mounted the west curb and left the road, police say.

The vehicle continued to travel south before striking a concrete pole and colliding with a railway barrier.

Police say the driver, a man believed to be in his 40s, suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

They ask anyone with information, including dashcam footage, to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.