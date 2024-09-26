Man in serious condition after assault at Brampton home
Peel police are on the scene of an assault in Brampton on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Published Thursday, September 26, 2024 10:04PM EDT
A man is in serious condition following an assault at a home in Brampton Thursday night.
Peel paramedics say it happened on Woodward Avenue, near Kennedy Road and Queen Street, just before 8 p.m.
The man was assaulted with a knife, paramedics say. He was transported to the hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known.
No suspect information has been released.