

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A man is in serious condition after being shot outside of a bar in Scarborough, early this morning.

Police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue and Scarborough Gold Club Road at around 1 a.m. after a man was shot twice.

According to Toronto Police inspector Jim Gotell, police are canvassing the area for video footage.

Police are looking for three suspects, and there were reports of a dark sedan leaving the area following the shooting.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Toronto Police or crime stoppers.