Man in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 8:21PM EDT
A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.
It happened at McVean Drive and Cottrelle Boulevard at around 7:30 p.m.
Police said the man was found conscious. He was taken to hospital in serious condition, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.
The vehicle remained at the scene, police said.