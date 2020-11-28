Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who left the scene of a crash in the city’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood Saturday evening that left a man seriously wounded.

It happened in the area of Jane Street and Dalrymple Drive, south of Eglinton Avenue West, shortly before 8:30 p.m.

In a news release issued on Sunday, police said a 27-year-old man was driving a white 2021 Dodge Journey northbound in the curb lane at a high rate of speed.

A second vehicle, police said, was travelling alongside in the passing lane also at a high rate of speed.

Police said the driver of the Dodge Journey lost control, mounted the curb, and hit a light pole, shearing it off at the base.

The vehicle subsequently hit a parked vehicle before coming to rest at the northeast corner of Jane Street and Dalrymple Drive, police said.

The driver was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

“There is insufficient evidence that contact was made between the two vehicles,” police said.

Investigators are looking to speak to the driver of the second vehicle that left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.