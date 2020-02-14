

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man has been rushed to hospital after a daylight shooting near Chinatown.

Paramedics say that they were first dispatched to Huron Street in the Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street area at around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a man who had been shot in the leg.

They say that the victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

It is not known whether any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.