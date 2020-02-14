Man in serious condition after daylight shooting near Chinatown
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 14, 2020 4:24PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 14, 2020 5:09PM EST
A man has been rushed to hospital after a daylight shooting near Chinatown.
Paramedics say that they were first dispatched to Huron Street in the Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street area at around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a man who had been shot in the leg.
They say that the victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.
It is not known whether any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.