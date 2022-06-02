A man in his 20s is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in Toronto's Corktown area, paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to Trolley Crescent, near Cherry Street and Eastern Avenue, at 7:29 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from at least one stab wound.

He was taken to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.

No suspect information was made available.