

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in the city's Fashion District.

Emergency crews were called to Portland Street and Rush Lane, south of Queen Street West, just before 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim with stab wounds to his left arm and chest.

He was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said the suspect who fled the area is described as a white male in his 50s, five-foot-ten, 150 lbs., with blonde or grey hair. He was wearing a red coat and riding a bike.

Police are investigating.