Man in serious condition after stabbing in Fashion District
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, September 12, 2020 7:19PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 12, 2020 7:23PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in the city's Fashion District.
Emergency crews were called to Portland Street and Rush Lane, south of Queen Street West, just before 6:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim with stab wounds to his left arm and chest.
He was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police said the suspect who fled the area is described as a white male in his 50s, five-foot-ten, 150 lbs., with blonde or grey hair. He was wearing a red coat and riding a bike.
Police are investigating.