Man in serious condition following collision in Brampton
Police are on the scene of a crash in Brampton that sent one man to hospital on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Published Thursday, September 12, 2024 11:03PM EDT
A man is in serious condition following a three-vehicle crash in Brampton Thursday night.
The collision occurred in the Airport Road and Bovaird Drive East area around 9:18 p.m.
Peel paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they transported a man to a trauma centre.
The cause of the collision is unknown.