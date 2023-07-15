A man is in serious, but non-life-threatening condition following a shooting in Vaughan.

Police say they received calls for gunshots in the Steeles Avenue West and Irondale Drive area at about 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, they located one man with gunshot wounds. He was immediately transported to hospital.

Multiple subjects are at large. It is as of yet unclear how many total victims and suspects there are.

Steeles Avenue West is closed between Fenmar Drive and Weston Road. York police are asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.