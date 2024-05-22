A man from York region has been charged with sexual assault after police say he circulated high schools in Newmarket, Ont. and approached students.

The charges were laid in connection with a series of incidents in 2023, according to a release issued by the York Regional Police Service (YRPS) on Tuesday.

In June 2023, the suspect met up with a 16-year-old female whom police say he had been communicating with over social media while posing as a 17-year-old boy for several weeks. During the meet-up, the suspect, 19 at the time, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.

On Feb. 5, YRP charged the suspect with one count of sexual assault.

Police said that after further investigation, it was revealed that the suspect had met a 13-year-old girl at a party in October 2023. In this instance, investigators said he posed as a 16-year-old male.

At a later date, the suspect met up with the 13-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her, police alleged.

“Investigators learned the suspect had been visiting high schools in the Town of Newmarket, approaching students,” the release reads. “Investigators are concerned that there may be other victims who have not yet contacted police and we encourage them to come forward.”

On Tuesday, police released a photo of the accused. Twenty-year-old Janarthan Sivaranjan, of Bradford West Gwillimbury, is facing one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference, and one count of invitation to sexual touching. The charges have not been tested in court.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Sexual Assault and Crime Against Children Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7075.