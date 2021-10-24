A man was rushed to hospital this morning with serious injuries after a shooting near a restaurant in the city’s Fairbank neighbourhood.

Police say the shooting occurred near Eglinton and Oakwood avenues shortly before 8 a.m.

According to investigators, a man was located in or near a restaurant suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 30s, was transported to hospital for treatment.

The area is closed for the police investigation and no information has been released on possible suspects.