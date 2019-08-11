

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in North York on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police said they received calls about a firearm discharge in the area of Yonge Street and Florence Avenue, just south of Sheppard Avenue West.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle with several bullet holes.

Police said a man walked to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wound believed to be related to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.