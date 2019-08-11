Man injured after shooting near Yonge and Sheppard
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the area of Yonge and Florence on Sunday afternoon. (Peter Muscat)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 11, 2019 4:06PM EDT
Toronto are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in North York on Sunday afternoon.
Toronto police said they received calls about a firearm discharge in the area of Yonge Street and Florence Avenue, just south of Sheppard Avenue West.
When police arrived, they found a vehicle with several bullet holes.
Police said a man walked to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wound believed to be related to the shooting.
No suspect information has been released.