Police say a 35-year-old man who was shot and injured in Oshawa on Sunday morning has now been charged with first-degree murder.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to an apartment near Simcoe Street South and Athol Street East sometime after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday for numerous reports of shots fired.

Const. George Tudos said officers arrived to find two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was without vital signs and the other was in critical condition.

Both of the victims were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The man without vital signs later died in hospital.

He was later identified as 27-year-old Justin Blight.

With the help of a police helicopter searching nearby rooftops, investigators recovered a firearm allegedly used in the incident.

The other man injured in the encounter remains in hospital in serious condition.

On Monday, he was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Police identified him as Noah Renison.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators say no other suspects are sought and described the shooting as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Alves at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5407.