One man is injured after being stabbed on a bus platform at Kennedy subway station in Scarborough.

STABBING: UPDATE

Eglinton Av East + Kennedy Rd

- Police are on scene investigating

- the suspect was located and arrested by officers @TPS41Div

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 18, 2022

The incident happened at around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they located a man in his 20s with stab wounds that are non-life-threatening.

The suspect, described as a Black male in his 20s with a shaved head, puffy jacket and purple hoody, was located and arrested, police say.

After a brief closure, the TTC says Line 3 – Scarborough has resumed regular subway service, however police remain on scene and are investigating.