Man injured, suspect arrested after stabbing at Kennedy Station
Kennedy subway station on Oct. 18, 2022.
Published Tuesday, October 18, 2022 12:16PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 18, 2022 12:16PM EDT
One man is injured after being stabbed on a bus platform at Kennedy subway station in Scarborough.
The incident happened at around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say they located a man in his 20s with stab wounds that are non-life-threatening.
The suspect, described as a Black male in his 20s with a shaved head, puffy jacket and purple hoody, was located and arrested, police say.
After a brief closure, the TTC says Line 3 – Scarborough has resumed regular subway service, however police remain on scene and are investigating.