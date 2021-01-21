Man is dead after industrial accident at Mississauga construction site
A man is dead after an industrial accident in Mississauga. (CTV News/Dave Ritchie)
Published Thursday, January 21, 2021 6:45PM EST
A man in his 30s is dead after an industrial accident at a construction site in Mississauga Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to an underground tunnel in the area of Cawthra Road and Hyacinthe Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m.
Police said four people were inside a tunnel when the incident happened.
One person fell approximately 21 metres down a shaft, Peel paramedics said.
The man was extracted and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said, adding that the three other people got out safely.