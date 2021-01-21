A man in his 30s is dead after an industrial accident at a construction site in Mississauga Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to an underground tunnel in the area of Cawthra Road and Hyacinthe Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m.

Police said four people were inside a tunnel when the incident happened.

One person fell approximately 21 metres down a shaft, Peel paramedics said.

The man was extracted and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said, adding that the three other people got out safely.