Man killed by falling window near York University: police
A building under construction is shown on June 28, 2021 after a man was struck and killed by a falling pane of glass. (Craig Wadman/CTV News Toronto)
Published Monday, June 28, 2021 11:51AM EDT
Toronto police say that a man is dead following an industrial accident near York University Monday morning.
It happened in the area of The Pond Road and James Gillies Street at approximately 11:11 a.m.
At that time, police said that a crane was reportedly lifting a window nearby when it fell on the man.
He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
It’s unclear if the man was an employee of the construction site or a pedestrian, police told CP24.
The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate the incident.
Traffic delays in the area are to be expected in the following hours, police said.