A 24-year-old man has been left with significant injuries after a violent homophobic assault at the Toronto Island this weekend.

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. on June 5 at the ferry docks near Hanlan’s Point.

According to Toronto police, the man and a 27-year-old woman were walking in the area when they became involved in a disagreement with a group of people.

A man from the group made homophobic comments towards the victims while a woman grabbed one of them, police said.

The 24-year-old was then assaulted by two men from the group, police allege. Investigators say the suspects punched and kicked him, leaving him with “significant injuries.”

Police released descriptions of three suspects wanted in connection with the incident.

The first suspect is described by police as a Black man who is about 25 to 32 years old. He stands about six-foot-four, weighs about 220 pounds and has a muscular build with dreadlocks. The suspect had a bicycle with him.

The second suspect is described as a white man with a thin build who was about five-foot-six inches tall. He possibly had dreadlocks, police say.

The third suspect is described as a white woman who is about 22 to 28 years old. She stands about five-foot-five, weighs about 190 pounds and has long blonde hair.

The Toronto Police Service’s dedicated Hate Crime Unit has been notified.

“This remains an active investigation and extensive inquiries are being carried out including scouring for video, recovering evidence and speaking to witnesses to establish the motive,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“The Toronto Police Service understands that incidents of this nature cause concern in LGBTQ2S+ communities. We want to assure everyone that our investigators are working hard to determine if this was a hate crime and identify the suspects involved. Any type of hate crime will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call 416-808-5200 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.