A man believed to be in his 60s has been pronounced dead following a fire at a home in Markham on Monday afternoon, says Markham Fire and Emergency Services.

The fire broke out at 7355 Reesor Rd., just north of Steeles Avenue East.

Speaking from the scene, Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Keay said they were called to the area shortly after 3 p.m. after receiving reports that someone had tried to enter a home and “encountered some smoke, heard some alarms and felt heat from (the) second story, and called 911.”

He added that the exact identity of that individual remains under investigation at this time.

“Upon our crew’s arrival, they found smoke issuing from windows on the front and the side of the home. They made a quick attack because they heard there was possibly someone inside the home (and) advanced hose lines rapidly to the second floor where they encountered zero visibility and high heat as well as a heavy fire load,” he said, adding that firefighters located a victim, a man believed to be in his 60s, a short time later.

At 3:05 pm, Officers responded to this house on Reesor Road, north of Steeles Ave in Markham for a fire. Sadly, an adult male was found inside deceased. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/RcknTAUITh — York Regional Police (@YRP) April 1, 2024

Keay also said that it is unclear if there were working smoke alarms in the home.

He went on to say that the cause of the fire has not been determined at this time. However, Keay said that Markham Fire and Emergency Services has begun an investigation and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall has also been called in and should arrive later this afternoon.

“(This fire) will be thoroughly investigated,” Keay assured.

“Today, our thoughts are with this individual and their family.”

Toronto Fire Service was also called in to assist the local department as two significant house fires were happening in the Markham area at the same time.

“I’d like to thank Toronto fire for supporting us. They helped us with rural wire supply. This is an unhydranted area, so tankers were required, and they stood by should we require a rapid intervention team,” said Keay.

“So great work from Markham fire and some great assistance from Toronto as well.”