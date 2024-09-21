A man is fighting for his life in hospital a day after a vehicle smashed into several others in and around an intersection in Milton before flipping over.

The collision happened around 5 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Derry Road and Ontario Street South.

Halton police said a GMC Sierra operated by a 35-year-old Milton man was travelling west on Derry Road when it collided with several other vehicles around the intersection.

The GMC then continued on and crossed the centre median west of the intersection, where it flipped over and struck several other eastbound vehicles. It eventually came to rest in the eastbound lanes of Derry Road.

A total of eight vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

A 55-year-old man from Milton was operating one of the vehicles that was struck – a Toyota Corolla. The driver sustained life threatening injuries and was rushed to a trauma centre by paramedics.

Police said early Saturday that the 55-year-old remains in hospital in critical condition.

It is not yet clear what caused the driver of the GMC to crash into the other vehicles.

Police are asking anyone with information about the pileup to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit.