Peel Regional Police are looking to identify a man who is believed to have allegedly robbed a Brampton bank on back-to-back days last month.

Police say that the suspect entered a bank near Main Street North and Brickyard Way on Feb. 14 at 2:50 p.m. He allegedly handed the bank teller a note demanding cash, indicating that he was armed with a gun. Upon obtaining the cash, police say that the suspect fled on foot before returning again to demand cash the next day.

He is described as white, six-foot-one, with a slim build and dark hair. Police say that he was seen wearing a black jacket with a “Security Guard” patch, black pants, black gloves, a black toque and a black medical mask.

Photos of the suspect have been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Central Robbery Bureau at (905) 453-2121 ext. 3410, or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously.