Man rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
Published Monday, October 18, 2021 10:02PM EDT
A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.
It happened at Bovaird Drive and McLaughlin Road around 7:30 p.m.
Peel Regional Paramedic Services transported the man to a trauma center. Peel police said he suffered potentially life-altering injuries.
The intersection has been shut down as police investigate the collision.