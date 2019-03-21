

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was located by first responders with a stab wound outside of a home in Etobicoke’s Jamestown neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to the corner of John Garland Boulevard and Collingdale Road at 10:27 a.m. for a report of a suspicious incident.

They arrived to find an adult male suffering from a single stab wound.

Witnesses told police he collapsed outside of a home nearby.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.

No suspect information was provided.