Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Jamestown
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 11:38AM EDT
A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was located by first responders with a stab wound outside of a home in Etobicoke’s Jamestown neighbourhood on Thursday morning.
Toronto police said they were called to the corner of John Garland Boulevard and Collingdale Road at 10:27 a.m. for a report of a suspicious incident.
They arrived to find an adult male suffering from a single stab wound.
Witnesses told police he collapsed outside of a home nearby.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.
No suspect information was provided.