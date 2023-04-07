A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in North York on Friday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Replin Road and a Flemington Park trail at around 6:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, first responders located a man with serious injuries. He was transported to hospital by paramedics via emergency run, where he remains in non-life-threatening condition.

Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing. No suspect information has been released.