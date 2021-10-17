Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Oshawa
Durham police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Oshawa.
Share:
Published Sunday, October 17, 2021 10:14PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 17, 2021 10:14PM EDT
A stabbing in Oshawa Sunday evening sent one man to the hospital, Durham police say.
It happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Dean Avenue and Ritson Road South, just north of Highway 401.
Police say a man was stabbed in the abdomen and was rushed to a trauma centre.
There is no immediate word on the severity of his injuries or his condition.
Police say they currently don’t have any suspect information.