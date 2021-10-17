A stabbing in Oshawa Sunday evening sent one man to the hospital, Durham police say.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Dean Avenue and Ritson Road South, just north of Highway 401.

Police say a man was stabbed in the abdomen and was rushed to a trauma centre.

There is no immediate word on the severity of his injuries or his condition.

Police say they currently don’t have any suspect information.