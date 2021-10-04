Police are responding to a stabbing in Toronto’s Little Portugal neighbourhood Monday night that sent a man to hospital.

It happened in the area of Dundas Street West and Beaconsfield Avenue at 8:25 p.m.

Police said that responding officers located a man with a stab wound in his back. Toronto paramedics tell CP24 that the man was rushed to a trauma centre in stable condition.

One person is in custody in connection with the incident, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information related to their investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.