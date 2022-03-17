One man has been rushed to hospital via emergency run after police say he was assaulted in Scarborough this afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred in the area of Consilium Place and Corporate Drive, near McCowan Road and Progress Avenue.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 50s, was transported to hospital by paramedics and while police have not released information on the man's condition, he was taken via emergency run.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.