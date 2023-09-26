Man rushed to hospital via emergency run after stabbing in Weston: police
Published Tuesday, September 26, 2023 5:27AM EDT
A man was rushed to hospital via emergency run after a stabbing in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood on Monday night.
It happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the area of Weston Road and John Street, near Lawrence Avenue West.
Police said when officers arrived on scene, they located a man in his 30s suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to hospital via emergency run.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.