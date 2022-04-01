A man has been rushed to hospital following a stabbing inside a Scarborough apartment building on Friday morning.

Police say that they were called to the building near Ellesmere and Markham roads at around 9:35 a.m.

They say that the victim was found with a stab wound to his leg.

He was transported to hospital via emergency run and is currently in serious but non-life threatening condition, according to paramedics.

Another man was taken into custody at the scene.

It is not clear what charges, if any, that individual will face.

Police continue to investigate.