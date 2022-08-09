A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being found with gunshot wounds at a popular west-end park.

The incident happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Bellwoods Park, which runs between Queen and Dundas streets, just west of Shaw Street.

Police say that there are no outstanding suspects being sought in connection with the incident.

A portion of the park is closed on the east side from the tennis courts north to the dog park for an investigation.