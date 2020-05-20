Man rushed to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in North York
Published Wednesday, May 20, 2020 8:21PM EDT
A man has been rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in North York Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to Wilson and Wendell avenues a little before 8 p.m. after receiving a report of a pedestrian struck by a car.
Toronto paramedics say that the victim sustained serious injuries.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.