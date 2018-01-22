Man rushed to trauma centre after shooting in Mississauga
Police are investigating a shooting in Mississauga early this morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 5:17AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 22, 2018 6:19AM EST
One man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Mississauga early this morning.
It happened near Acorn Place and Elia Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m.
Peel police say the man was transported to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.
Peel police’s criminal investigations bureau remains at the scene and officers are currently interviewing witnesses.