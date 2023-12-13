Man rushed to trauma centre after shooting west of Little Italy
One person was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near College Street and Ossington Avenue early Wednesday morning. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2023 5:19AM EST
One man was rushed to a trauma centre Wednesday following a reported shooting just west of the city’s Little Italy neighbourhood.
It happened near College Street and Ossington Avenue early Wednesday morning.
Paramedics say one man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.